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Apartments for sale in Zapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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3 room apartment in Strenki, Belarus
3 room apartment
Strenki, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/2
Check the current price at the time of application! On sale 3-room apartment in Strenki, 5 …
$11,000
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