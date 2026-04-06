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Apartments for sale in Vuscienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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3 room apartment in Vuscie, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vuscie, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale 3-room apartment in a house built in 1988 with separate entrances to each apartment…
$20,000
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