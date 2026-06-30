Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Volnauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Volnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Nizniaje Cernichava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Nizniaje Cernichava, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
3-room apartment 83.1 sq.m. in a cottage-type house in Nizhny Chernikhovo! 25 km from Barano…
$11,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Volnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go