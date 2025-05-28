Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Vitsebsk, Belarus

cottages
4
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Vitsebsk, Belarus
House
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Area 33 m²
A house for sale in Tarn. Central plumbing. Heating is a new gas two-circuit boiler with hot…
$27,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vitsebsk, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go