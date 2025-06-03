Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Vielikarycki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Cozy cottage 13 km from Minsk ❤️ This place is ideal for those who want to relax from the bu…
$17,000
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale a bright, warm and spacious two-bedroom apartment with a good atmosphere! The apart…
$72,000
House in Ciurliouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciurliouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Cozy house in Boyar: your perfect country corner! ❤️ Cozy house for sale in the picturesque …
$23,900
3 room apartment in Lahojsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lahojsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/5
3 bedroom apartment with renovation in a brick house!For sale a cozy and bright apartment wi…
$73,000
2 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/5
Bright 2-room apartment with modern renovation in the city center ❤️ For sale is a bright an…
$40,000
House in Losnica, Belarus
House
Losnica, Belarus
Area 104 m²
Reliable house overlooking the river ❤️ Spacious brick house with all amenities in the agro-…
$70,000
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 9/9
Spacious apartment in the center of Slutsk! ❤️ A bright apartment in which you can live comf…
$43,000
3 room apartment in Narach, Belarus
3 room apartment
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/2
The cheapest 3-room apartment in the agro-town of Naroch! ❤️Warm three-bedroom apartment in …
$22,900
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/5
Contract number with the agency 18/2 of 2025-05-30
$59,990
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
Three bedroom apartment in a quiet city center! ❤️ Cozy three-bedroom apartment, ready for l…
$32,900
Cottage in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 184 m²
We work for the owner! We will help with loans, family capital, the sale of your property to…
$129,900
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/9
Three-bedroom apartment in the center of Soligorsk! ❤️ Spacious three-bedroom apartment just…
$42,000
Properties features in Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

