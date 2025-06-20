Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Vawkavysk District, Belarus

1 property total found
Apartment in Vawkavysk, Belarus
Apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Area 47 m²
For sale a share of the house, completely isolated, in a good place. The condition is good, …
$20,900
