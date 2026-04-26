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Houses for sale in Vavierski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Vavierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vavierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
On sale is a picturesque farm, with a natural pond and a plot of 99 acres, not far (1.8 km) …
$9,500
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