Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Varonicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Varonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Bliznica, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Bliznica, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale a brick house with an attic on a plot of 25 acres, located in a.g. Twin, which is 25…
$28,216
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Varonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go