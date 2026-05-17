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Residential properties for sale in Varnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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2 properties total found
House in Varnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Varnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Worth reading! A whole hectare of happiness and freedom, between heaven and earth above the …
$60,000
Leave a request
House in Varnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Varnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Worth reading! A whole hectare of happiness and freedom, between heaven and earth above the …
$60,000
Leave a request
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Properties features in Varnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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