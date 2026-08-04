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Cottages with garden for sale in Voropaevskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

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Cottage in Voropaevskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Cottage
Voropaevskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 116 m²
A unique eco-estate on the shore of Lake Zarovshchyna, Yasyuki We offer for sale a cozy coun…
$154,740
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