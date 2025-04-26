Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Valozhyn District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Valozhyn District, Belarus

Rakauski selski Savet
4
Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
For sale cottage 37 km from Minsk with city amenities, asphalt to the house, separate drivew…
$75,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Valozhyn District, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go