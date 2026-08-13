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Shops for sale in Talachyn, Belarus

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1 property total found
Shop 545 m² in Talachyn, Belarus
Shop 545 m²
Talachyn, Belarus
Area 545 m²
Number of floors 2
Offered for sale / rent a specialized retail building with an area of 545.2 m2 in the city c…
$630,000
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