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Apartments for sale in Stowbtsy, Belarus

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1 property total found
2 room apartment in Stowbtsy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Stowbtsy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer to buy a wonderful, bright 2-room apartment in a brick house. Located 65 km from t…
$53,000
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