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Cottages with garage for sale in Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Cottage in Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 71 m²
For sale a cozy country house in the cottage building of Bagritsovschyna, Central Street, pi…
$69,050
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