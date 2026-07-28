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Cottages with garden for sale in Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Cottage in Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 339 m²
Modern cottage 2001 with a plot of 28 acres ❤️ Spacious two-level cottage for 6 rooms with f…
$188,787
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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Properties features in Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
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