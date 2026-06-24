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Restaurants for sale in Sluck, Belarus

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Restaurant 1 061 m² in Sluck, Belarus
Restaurant 1 061 m²
Sluck, Belarus
Area 1 061 m²
Floor 1/2
Exclusive offer: Hotel and restaurant complex in SlutskFor sale 56/100 shares in the ownersh…
$150,000
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