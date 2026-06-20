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Shops for sale in Skidzieĺ, Belarus

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1 property total found
Shop 545 m² in Skidzieĺ, Belarus
Shop 545 m²
Skidzieĺ, Belarus
Area 545 m²
Number of floors 2
Location: Republic of Belarus, Grodno region, Grodno district, city of Skidel, street Intern…
$176,000
VAT
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