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Apartments for sale in Siarazski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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3 room apartment in Lucniki, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lucniki, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale 3-room apartment of improved layout near Slutsk, at the address: ag. Archers, 8 Jub…
$37,379
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