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Monthly rent of offices in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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4 properties total found
Office 15 m² in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 15 m²
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 15 m²
Floor 2/2
Office 14.6m2 on Railway 8A Available areas: 5 rooms - 116.2 m2 2 rooms - 42 m2 2 rooms - 4…
$196
per month
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Office 18 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Office 18 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
Light office space with a remont 2 km from MKADa.g.Ozerzo, Central street, 35A, 2nd floor | …
Price on request
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Office 17 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Office 17 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Area 17 m²
Light office space with a remont 2 km from MKAD a.g.Ozerzo, Central Street, 35A, 2nd floor |…
Price on request
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Office 116 m² in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 116 m²
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/2
For rent a whole floor for 5 rooms 116.2 m2 without furniture at the address Railway 8A Sepa…
$1,151
per month
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