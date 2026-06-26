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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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1 bedroom apartment in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 8/9
For rent a cozy 1-room apartment for rent in a picturesque suburb, at the address: Bogatyrev…
$380
per month
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