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Monthly rent of houses in Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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4 room house in Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room house
Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
Stylish, modern and bright cottage with an interesting design. Year of construction 2021. Th…
$3,000
per month
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