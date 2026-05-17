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Cottages for sale in Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Cottage in Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
For sale an exclusive cottage on the banks of the Rubezhevichy reservoir and with access to …
$230,000
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