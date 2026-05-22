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Houses with garden for sale in Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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2 room apartment in Cervien, Belarus
2 room apartment
Cervien, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/5
Excellent apartment for sale in a new building. The apartment has the best location. In walk…
$62,000
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6 bedroom house in Drozdava, Belarus
6 bedroom house
Drozdava, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Area 460 m²
Floor 3/3
The village of Drozdovo, located in Minsk district, is an ideal combination of country cozin…
$498,096
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3 room apartment in Carnaucycy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Carnaucycy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/3
3-room apartment, Chernavchitsa, Sikorsky St., 1974, 2/3 panel, 62.5 / 60.5 / 39.2 / 8.6, ba…
$31,887
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
1 room apartment in Balsavik, Belarus
1 room apartment
Balsavik, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/4
1-bedroom apartment in ag. Bolshevik in a brick house ❤️1-room apartment with an area of 41.…
$49,900
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Apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
Apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Area 57 m²
For sale bright and cozy 2-room apartment in the new neighborhood a.g. Forest, Aleksandrov S…
$129,383
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Cottage in Navahrudak, Belarus
Cottage
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 220 m²
For sale a house of modern construction in 2017 - 90% readiness. The house with a total area…
$75,000
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GrekodomGrekodom
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 10/16
We present to your attention a studio in the business apartments of LCD "Minsk Mir" (house "…
$75,000
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2 room apartment in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/7
Excellent apartment with repair and equipment in the residential complex "Green Harbor" • 57…
$146,500
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1 room apartment in Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/16
Spacious 1-room apartment for sale in Borovaya, St. Sports, D4.The house is located in a pin…
$92,807
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Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 289 m²
Your dream at the National Library: a three-storey cottage with a swimming pool and sauna – …
$453,963
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Apartment in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Cityhouse 6.11 in Mountain Creek. Date of delivery - 4 quarter 2026 Prefab-Monolith technol…
$89,222
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House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
For sale a bright and cozy apartment in a modern townhouse, located in a picturesque and qui…
$130,704
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Properties features in Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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