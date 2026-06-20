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Manufacture Buildings in Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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2 properties total found
Manufacture 978 m² in Putryski, Belarus
Manufacture 978 m²
Putryski, Belarus
Area 978 m²
Number of floors 1
Grodno district, Putrishkovsky with / s, 14-1, in the district of Prigodici. About 4 km from…
$344,531
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Manufacture 978 m² in Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 978 m²
Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 978 m²
Floor 1/1
Grodno district, Putrishkovsky with / s, 14-1, in the district of Prigodici. About 4 km from…
$344,531
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