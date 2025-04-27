Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages with garden for sale in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

Cottage in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 181 m²
Buy your house at the price of a one-room apartment in Minsk!Spacious new house for sale wit…
$59,900
Cottage in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 250 m²
For lovers of a wooden house, come and live.Extreme plot, 18.76 acres in private property, f…
$149,000
Cottage in Rudzensk, Belarus
Cottage
Rudzensk, Belarus
Area 281 m²
Multifunctional, spacious cottage with loggia, garage, housebuilding.The area of the house o…
$99,800
Properties features in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
