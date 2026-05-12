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Houses with garage for sale in Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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2 properties total found
House in Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
For sale a two-storey cottage house with a garage in the basement in the garden partnership …
$9,000
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House in Pukhavichy, Belarus
House
Pukhavichy, Belarus
Area 87 m²
Good location of the house! Built in 2020. The house was renovated. The front door is metal.…
$54,900
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