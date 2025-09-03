Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pierasadski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 1 501 m² in Pierasady, Belarus
Manufacture 1 501 m²
Pierasady, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 1 501 m²
Floor 1/2
A warehouse is for sale located on a fenced area of ​​0.2951 hectares in the agricultural to…
$300,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go