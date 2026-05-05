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  3. Pastavy
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  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Pastavy, Belarus

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1 property total found
Shop 224 m² in Pastavy, Belarus
Shop 224 m²
Pastavy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 224 m²
Floor 1/1
Excellent option of commercial real estate (shopping room) in a picturesque area of Vitebsk …
$59,900
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