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Cottages with garage for sale in Pastavy District, Belarus

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Cottage in Kurapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kurapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 446 m²
The cottage is for sale in an exclusive location. The house is surrounded by a forest 100% …
$470,000
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