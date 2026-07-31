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Manufacture Buildings in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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1 property total found
Manufacture 1 348 m² in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 1 348 m²
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 21
Area 1 348 m²
Floor 1/1
A complex of buildings (production base) is for sale 4 km from the city, located at the addr…
$258,060
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