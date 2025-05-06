Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Orsha
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Orsha, Belarus

сommercial property
17
offices
3
manufacture buildings
3
2 properties total found
Shop 371 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Shop 371 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 371 m²
Floor 1/1
Agreement number with the agency 298 dated 2023-06-06
$55,800
Leave a request
Shop 629 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Shop 629 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 629 m²
Floor 1
For sale Trading House `VAVILON` ( Ready-made business ) with 5 separate entrances with a to…
$189,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go