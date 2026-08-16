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Manufacture Buildings in Novalukoml, Belarus

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2 properties total found
Manufacture 12 000 m² in Novalukoml, Belarus
Manufacture 12 000 m²
Novalukoml, Belarus
Area 12 000 m²
Floor 1/5
To the production baseSee even more in our Telegram channel @an7_estate Contract number with…
$1,46M
VAT
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Manufacture 12 000 m² in Novalukoml, Belarus
Manufacture 12 000 m²
Novalukoml, Belarus
Area 12 000 m²
To the production base Watch more on our Telegram channel @an7_estate LLC "7 floors", UNP 1…
$1,49M
Leave a request
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