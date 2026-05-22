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Warehouses for sale in Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Warehouse 13 700 m² in Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 13 700 m²
Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 13 700 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale of a complex of buildings for warehouses, storage facilities, production, trade, servic…
$1,94M
VAT
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