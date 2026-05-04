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  3. Niahnievicki sielski Saviet
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Shops for sale in Niahnievicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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2 properties total found
Shop 790 m² in Niahnievicy, Belarus
Shop 790 m²
Niahnievicy, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 790 m²
Floor 1/1
On sale building in Ag.Negnevichi, Lenin Street, 1A. The building is brick, with a total are…
$40,000
Leave a request
Shop 790 m² in Niahnievicy, Belarus
Shop 790 m²
Niahnievicy, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 790 m²
Floor 1/1
On sale building in Ag.Negnevichi, Lenin Street, 1A. The building is brick, with a total are…
$40,000
Leave a request
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Realting.com
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