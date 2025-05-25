Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 77 m²
For sale 3-storey house in the D. Luti. The house is located in a picturesque place, the plo…
$42,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go