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Restaurants for sale in Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Restaurant 158 m² in Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant 158 m²
Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a cozy estate in a picturesque place. Minsk region, Pukhovichi district, Novopolsky…
$165,000
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