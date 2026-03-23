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Сommercial property in Navapolatsk, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial property 251 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Commercial property 251 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 251 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of multifunctional buildingAddress: Vitebsk region, Novopolotsk, Youth Street, 169/1Are…
$201,040
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