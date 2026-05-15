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Cottages for sale in Navahrudak, Belarus

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1 property total found
Cottage in Navahrudak, Belarus
Cottage
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 220 m²
For sale a house of modern construction in 2017 - 90% readiness. The house with a total area…
$75,000
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