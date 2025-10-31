Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of houses in Minsk District, Belarus

6 room house in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
6 room house
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 530 m²
$3,000
per month
4 room house in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room house
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 428 m²
$3,500
per month
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Vialikaje Sciklieva, Belarus
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Vialikaje Sciklieva, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 2
For rent a spacious two-storey residential building in Bolshaya Stiklevo, Moskovskaya str., …
$1,700
per month
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Apcak, Belarus
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Apcak, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 2
For connoisseurs of modern architecture, we have a great offer! Unique house in Scandinavian…
$1,700
per month
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Apcak, Belarus
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Apcak, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 2
For connoisseurs of modern architecture, we have a great offer! Unique house in Scandinavian…
$1,600
per month
House 10 bedrooms in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House 10 bedrooms
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
A large three -story building for 10 rooms in a picturesque place is rented - Kolodyshchi (6…
$3,900
per month
Mansion 5 rooms in Juchnauka, Belarus
Mansion 5 rooms
Juchnauka, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 370 m²
Floor 1/2
For long-term rent, a luxurious cottage with a swimming pool, sauna, barbecue area, banquet …
$3,000
per month
House in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy house for rent in the picturesque corner of Kolodishchi! Looking for the perfect pla…
$1,199
per month
