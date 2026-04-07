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Cottages for sale in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Cottage in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
Modern house made of glued laminated timber with panaramic windows in Raevshchyna on 15 acre…
$145,000
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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