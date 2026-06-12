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Villas for sale in Markavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Markavicy, Belarus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Markavicy, Belarus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in Markovici Three-storey house in the suburbs of Budva with panoramic views of the s…
$441,286
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