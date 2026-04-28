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Apartments for sale in Malachaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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2 room apartment in Svietly, Belarus
2 room apartment
Svietly, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale 2-room apartment in Baranovichsky district in Svetly (20 km from the city). The apar…
$6,500
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