Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Malabierastavicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Malabierastavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Malaya Berestovitsa, Belarus
Apartment
Malaya Berestovitsa, Belarus
Area 107 m²
Half a house is for sale in Malaya Berestowice. The area of the National Security Council is…
$21,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Malabierastavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go