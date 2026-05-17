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Offices for Sale in Lyepyel, Belarus

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Office 1 550 m² in Lyepyel, Belarus
Office 1 550 m²
Lyepyel, Belarus
Area 1 550 m²
Lepel is a town and administrative center of Lepelsky district in the north of the Vitebsk r…
$399,321
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