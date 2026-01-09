Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Lyasny, Belarus

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 6/10
For rent 2-room apartment in the agrotown of Forest, Borovlyany Spacious and bright apartme…
$400
per month
