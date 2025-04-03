Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Lyadskiy selskiy Sovet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Lyadskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Shop 4 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 4 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 4 m²
Floor 1/1
Excellent location of shopping center Parking: near TSUM, with lively pedestrian traffic and…
$8,000
Office 415 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 415 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 415 m²
Floor 1/9
Office in the new BC "Forum Plaza" d. Minsk, per. Kozlova, 25 Total area: 415.1 m2 (1.2nd fl…
$747,180
Warehouse 282 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 282 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 282 m²
Sale of a warm basement, warehouse on the ground floor 282 m2 at the address: Minsk ul. East…
$93,000
Commercial property 282 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial property 282 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 282 m²
Sale of a warm basement, warehouse on the ground floor 282 m2 at the address: Minsk ul. East…
$93,000
Office 946 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 946 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 946 m²
Floor 3/9
Office in the new BC "Forum Plaza" d. Minsk, per. Kozlova, 25 Total area: 945.8 m2 (3rd floo…
$1,70M
Office 188 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 188 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 188 m²
Floor -1
We offer for sale an administrative and commercial facility with an area of 187 m2. . Object…
$201,050
Office 2 983 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 2 983 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 2 983 m²
Floor 1/9
Offices in the new BC "Forum Plaza" d. Minsk, per. Kozlova, 25 Total area: 2,983.2 m2 (1, 2,…
$5,37M
Office 217 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 217 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer for sale a shopping facility with an area of 217 m2. Located in the city center nea…
$455,700
Restaurant 217 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 217 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer for sale a shopping facility of 217 m2. Located in the city center near the shoppin…
$455,700
Shop 209 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Shop 209 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 209 m²
Floor 1
Shop for sale in Bobruisk on Uritsky Street, 94B with an area of 208.8 m2. Good location in …
$138,000
Shop 207 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 207 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 207 m²
Floor 1/8
For sale a shopping room located on the first floor in a multifunctional complex in Stone Hi…
Price on request
Office 786 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 786 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 786 m²
Floor 9/9
Office in the new BC "Forum Plaza" d. Minsk, per. Kozlova, 25 Total area: 785.8 m2 (9th floo…
$1,41M
