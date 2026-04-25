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Cottages for sale in Lukomlski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Cottage in Lukomlski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lukomlski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 406 m²
For sale is an excellent cottage on the shore of the lake in Abuzerye, 12 km from the city o…
$195,000
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