Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lukomlski selski Savet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Lukomlski selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial property 10 m² in Lukomlski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 10 m²
Lukomlski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 10 m²
Agreement number with the agency 493 dated 2023-10-09
$350,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go