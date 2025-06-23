Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of warehouses in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Warehouse 1 394 m² in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 394 m²
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 1 394 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer for rent a warehouse at the address: Minsk region, Minsk district, Lugovoslobodskay…
Price on request
Warehouse 1 394 m² in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 394 m²
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 1 394 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer to your attention a warehouse of class A with an area of 1129.8 m2, located in the …
$12,813
per month
