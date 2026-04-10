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Offices for Sale in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Office 4 984 m² in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 4 984 m²
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 4 984 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer you an excellent option for your business - a heated, well-equipped warehouse in th…
$39,531
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